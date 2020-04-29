SC breweries at risk of closing due to coronavirus restrictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Restaurants aren’t the only ones feeling the impact from the ‘takeout and delivery service only’ restrictions currently in place across South Carolina – breweries in the state are also taking a hit.

There are 92 breweries across the Palmetto State responsible for generating close to $800 million for the state each year.

Many of them depend on partnerships with local restaurants and bars. But with Governor McMaster’s executive order to restrict dine in services at restaurants still in place, breweries in the state are suffering.

According to a survey by the South Carolina Brewer’s Guild, there has been an 80% decrease in business and almost 40% have stopped production.

“There needs to be an on-premise operation for it to be really profitable. That’s really where they make the bulk of their money, and so right now people can’t visit the taproom unless it’s to take away, the revenue just isn’t there,” said Brook Bristow with the SC Brewer’s Guild.

According to the survey by the brewer’s guild, 80% of the state’s breweries said if these restaurant restrictions stay in place, they could go out of business.

The brewers guild is hoping lawmakers can relax restrictions on home delivery services so some of these breweries can stay afloat and still follow stay at home orders.