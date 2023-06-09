COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Budget Conference Committee members said they have reached a deal on the $13 billion state budget.

The panel of lawmakers working on the state budget announced they had reached a seal shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, which ended their weeks-long stalemate.

The conference committee said they were at an impasse over how much money should be set aside to fund a new veterinary school at Clemson University.

The budget adopted includes money for the vet school and other proposals lawmakers had previously agreed to like state employee, teacher, and law enforcement raises.

“Almost $100 million to keep tuition fees down and something near and dear to my heart we are funding a new veterinary school at Clemson,” Senator Harvey Peeler (R) for District 14 said. “This is the most transparent budget in the history of our state and the budget is balanced.”

The budget deal is now headed back to the House and Senate where both chambers will have to sign off on it before it heads to Governor McMaster’s desk.