SC Business community launches Be Pro Be Proud SC mobile workshop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC business community on Thursday announced the launch of the Be Pro Be Proud SC mobile workshop, geared towards exposing students to careers in skilled trades.

The workshop is “housed in a specialized, 53-foot double-expandable 18-wheeler” which will embark on a statewide tour over the next year.

The workshop will give students access to “modules simulating the actual work in various sectors including forklift operation, commercial driving, utility bucket operation, diesel technology, heavy equipment operation, welding, carpentry and construction, technology, and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine operation.”

Through the tour, the organization hopes to “bring a new generation of pride and professionals to the state’s skilled workforce, specifically among the student populations who are weighing their options after graduation” by showing students that many of the jobs are high-paying and in high demand.

The Department of Employment and Workforce estimates that by 2025, roughly 2 million jobs will need to be filled.

Governor Henry McMaster said “this initiative not only creates a stronger, more skilled workforce, but builds pathways for South Carolinians to achieve their very own American dream.”