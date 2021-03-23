SC businesses could promote and display how many employees have been vaccinated under proposed bill

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson looks on as Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker addresses a town hall crowd during a campaign trip on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A state lawmaker introduced a bill on Tuesday that would allow businesses to publicly promote and display the number of their employees who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Under the proposed legislation from State Senator Marlon Kimpson, businesses visited by the public may display on their premises using signs, decals, or other forms of media the percentage of their total employees that have been vaccinated.

“This is a way for consumers to choose which businesses they want to patronize as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Kimpson. “Whether those businesses choose to advocate for their employees to get vaccinated, or require masks, or create a safe environment is up to them, but this puts the power of informed choice back in the hands of customers.”

Sen. Kimpson went on to say, “Vaccinations are safe, effective, and should be encouraged. My hope is that this bill will help promote safe business practices, protect the general public, and promote vaccine compliance within our business community.”

The bill would also require businesses to disclose that percentage if requested by patrons.