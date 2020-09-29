SC businesses still struggling under “Last Call” executive order

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina has capped late night alcohol sales at 11:00 p.m. for the past three months as the state navigates the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in places where it can be difficult to practice social distancing standards and came shortly after Governor Henry McMaster reopened restaurants and bars, allowing patrons inside the establishments.

Businesses, like Sundown Sports Bar in Myrtle Beach, are operating at 50% capacity and even closing early until further notice.

Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays usually draw crowds of fans, but without being able to seat large groups, workers there say the money isn’t the same.

“It’s put a damper on tips for the waitresses and people rely on that. Tonight, hopefully we get some bikers in and see how that goes,” said Kathy Sanders, supervisor, Sundown Sports Bar.

Governor McMaster’s office says targeted limitations have not only allowed businesses to remain open but help curb the spread of the virus.

There is no word on when the “Last Call” executive order will be lifted.