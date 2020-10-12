SC church seeks help after windows are broken and walls spray-painted

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA)- Churches gathered for worship Sunday in South Carolina and one Upstate church is reeling after their property was vandalized.

Reedy Fork Baptist Church opened its doors in 1936. Some call it a pillar of faith in the Seneca community.

Saturday morning, lead pastor Von Reynolds got a call that no pastor wants to receive.

“It’s sad to see that someone would do this and have such blatant disregard for something that’s sacred,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says when he discovered someone had written demeaning words on their worship hall and broken seven windows at the sanctuary, he was crushed and disappointed to tell his congregation on Sunday morning.

“There were tears,” Reynolds said. “People were very sad to see the church, many of them have grown up in the church.”

However, Reynolds says as the leader of the church he wants the vandal to know he isn’t mad.

“For what reason they did it, person or persons, we don’t know,” Reynolds said. “But we prayed for them and we wish them the very best.”

He says he belives something good can come of this.

He hopes this situation can make people more aware that anything can happen even in a small town.

“We think something like this may happen in Los Angeles or New York City, but it’s right here in our small community,” Reynolds said. “So we need to do everything we can to help rectify that and be about a message of reconciliation.”

The Oconee County Sherriff’s Office says if you know anything about the person who committed the vandalism, to contact them immediately.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.