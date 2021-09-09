SC cities OK emergency mask rules again as COVID cases spike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina cities are bringing back indoor mask requirements as this summer’s COVID-19 outbreak in the state rivals the height of the pandemic last winter before vaccines were widely available.

Three Midlands cities — Columbia, West Columbia and Cayce — all passed requirements that people wear masks indoors in public places except while eating and a few other exceptions.

Charleston County, Colleton County and Georgetown County are also requiring masks in city buildings.

The emergency rules follow a ban by state lawmakers on mandatory masks in schools, for the most part.

South Carolina is seeing abut 5,400 new COVID-19 cases a day.

The state was reporting about 150 new cases a day in June when Gov. Henry McMaster ended a 14-month long COVID-19 state of emergency.