GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city is apologizing for a social media post promoting Black History Month that focused on the white mayor’s experience as a high schooler during desegregation.

The city of Greenville deleted the post by Tuesday night, but it had already been captured by WYFF-TV.

It shows a picture of Knox White in high school and quotes him recalling how his friends suddenly switched from Greenville High School when courts gave the city a deadline to desegregate 1970.

A city spokesperson apologized for “not recognizing how insensitive it is to tell a story about a painful chapter in lives of African Americans, through the eyes of a White person.”