SC coach charged after player, 10, takes gun to school

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina youth basketball coach has been arrested after a 10-year-old player took a loaded gun from his car to his elementary school.

Lancaster County deputies say 36-year-old Isaac Adams was barred from legally owning a gun because of a previous criminal conviction.

Deputies say Adams sent the boy to his car during basketball practice Monday to get something and the boy stole the unsecured weapon.

Investigators say Adams noticed his gun was missing the next day and called the boy’s mother.

She went to Erwin Elementary School where the principal found the loaded gun in the child’s waistband.