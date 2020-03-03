SC coaches create football team to give boys second chance

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Football is often mentioned as a sport that builds character and strength, but it can also be taken away before players are ready to give it up.

Hunter Roach, the Offensive Coordinator for the GSP Huskies, said his dream of playing football was placed on hold. So now, he wants to give others the second chance he wished he was offered.

“We have kids here that have broken their legs, kids that got injured their senior year that couldn’t get recruited anymore, or kids that have legal troubles that made one mistake, a bad drinking during school and colleges pull their scholarship because they see that red flag. Well, we want kids like that,” Roach said.

The GSP Huskies is a football team here in the Upstate that gives teens who didn’t quite have the grades, or those who may have ran into life’s inevitable hardships, a second chance to live their dream of playing football.

Head Coach Zen Bliss said through mentorship, and lots of practice, he hopes this is merely a stepping stone for the boys on their way to much bigger success.

Coaches hope that the travel team culture helps players perfect their craft while transforming them from boys into men.

More importantly, they hope to give the players a second chance to advance academically.

While playing for the Huskies, players enroll in online classes and are expected to keep high grades on their way to an associate’s degree. Coaches said will help prepare them for future success.

2020 is the first season for the team and coaches said they can use any help from the community they can get.

