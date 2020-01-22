SC coaches on leave after altercation at high school game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina high school coaches have been placed on leave after confronting each other on the basketball court after a game.

Michael Fitzgerald Morrison was suspended from coaching duties at J.L. Mann High School in Greenville on Tuesday, news outlets reported. Wade Hampton coach Reggie Choplin was put on leave as well.

Morrison and his wife, Harelda Patterson Morrison, agreed to turn themselves in after an arrest warrant for disturbing schools was issued, Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood told WYFF-TV.

Michael Morrison said he was upset by a comment made to his wife, who had come onto the court after Friday’s game, The Greenville News reported. Flood said Morrison attempted to fight the Wade Hampton coach, according to the television station.

Both coaches had to be restrained multiple times and were later escorted to their locker rooms, the newspaper reported.

Both coaches work in the Greenville County school system. Morrison will remain on unpaid leave until the criminal investigation is complete, and Choplin has been placed on paid leave while the school district investigates, spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said.