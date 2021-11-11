SC Coalition of Black Communities calls on lawmakers to protect Black voters in redistricting process

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Coalition of Black Communities (SCCBC) is calling on the state legislature to protect Black voter rights in the redrawing of State and House voting districts.

This call stems from SCCBC’s concerns that the current redistricting plans minimize and dilute the votes of Black citizens. According to the 2020 census, South Carolina has a minority population of about 30%.

SCCBC raised concerns that the proposed maps endanger Black representation in the state legislature and could lead to a decrease of Black representatives. Currently, Black representation in the House is at 24% and 27% in the Senate.

SCCBC is also asking that lawmakers release information on the public hearings that have been heard throughout the state and how those comments were taken into consideration when redrawing legislative districts.

“Without this true accounting and reporting to the public, the SCCBC believes transparency that in this process will not have been met. And without knowing how public comment has been considered, the SCCBC believes the state legislature has been disingenuous to its citizens of color,” the statement reads in part.

SCCBC will hold a press conference to discuss their concerns at the SC State House on Friday at 9:30 A.M.