SC Codes offering multiple online coding courses for free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, SC Codes introduced a new online course titled “Java Concepts” to their collection of free web-based courses designed to help South Carolinians learn about coding.

As many people in the state are under stay at home orders, boredom is inevitable. Additionally, many workers have been laid off as businesses are forced to close.

For those of us lucky enough to have internet access, these courses are the perfect way to stay occupied while learning a new skill and increasing employability.

According to SC Codes, programming skills are in high demand with around 1,000 vacant web developer jobs across the state, and the tech sector representing 6.3% of the state economy.

The Java Concepts course is expected to cater to a wide base of learners, as “Java is a well established and heavily used programming language.”

SC Codes says that the course is perfect for beginners, as it provides a basic introduction to the Java language.

The course includes a brief history of the Java programming language, instructions on how to read code samples, lessons on writing code in JAVA, and more advanced projects and modules as the course progresses.

For more information on SC codes, click here.