SC colleges, universities move to virtual classes to combat coronavirus spread

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleges and universities across the state have made decisions to either extend spring break or move to virtual classes due to growing concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

During a news conference on Wednesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said there is no reason for public alarm and schools should continue to operate and provide instruction.

Still, colleges and universities are taking precautions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

The College of Charleston is suspending in-person classes the week following spring break and will extend its international travel prohibition through June 30, 2020.

All academic instruction, without exception, will be held online Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27. Campus events are canceled through March 29th.

The CofC campus will remain open and operational during the e-learning week.

Students are strongly encouraged to return home or stay home during spring break and the e-learning week.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Charleston Southern will move to online instruction following its spring break.

The college will conduct classes online using Blackboard beginning Monday, March 16th through March 20th.

“This shift to online instruction for one week should provide ample time for the COVID-19 incubation period to run its course for students who may have been exposed to the virus,” the school said.

CSU will make a decision about face-to-face classes on March 19th.

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Clemson University will begin online instruction following spring break, which begins next week. The virtual classes will continue through at least March 30th.

“While classes will not take place in person, Clemson will remain open and operational,” the school said. “We remain committed to ensuring that our students can complete the semester as scheduled.”

Students are encouraged to stay at home or away from campus during this period.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

The University of South Carolina will begin online instruction after its spring break through Tuesday, April 14.

Students who leave for spring break should not return to campus until at least Monday, April 13th.