SC community health centers awarded more than $15M for construction, capital improvements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $15 million to 21 community health centers in South Carolina, including two in Charleston County.

The money, which is made available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to fund capital improvements and construction costs for facilities in communities that are disproportionally affected by COVID-19.

“Throughout the pandemic, these facilities have been lifelines to many communities across the state by providing patients with free and low-cost access to testing, vaccines and treatment,” said Congressman James E. Clyburn. “As we begin to emerge from the devastation of this virus, these funds will ensure that individuals in rural and underrepresented communities have access to high-quality healthcare in expanded and modernized health centers.”

Fetter Health Care Network Inc., in Charleston, will receive $706,778 and St. James Health and Wellness Inc., in McClellanville will receive $595,436.