SC community health centers awarded more than $15M for construction, capital improvements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $15 million to 21 community health centers in South Carolina, including two in Charleston County.

The money, which is made available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to fund capital improvements and construction costs for facilities in communities that are disproportionally affected by COVID-19.

“Throughout the pandemic, these facilities have been lifelines to many communities across the state by providing patients with free and low-cost access to testing, vaccines and treatment,” said Congressman James E. Clyburn. “As we begin to emerge from the devastation of this virus, these funds will ensure that individuals in rural and underrepresented communities have access to high-quality healthcare in expanded and modernized health centers.”

Fetter Health Care Network Inc., in Charleston, will receive $706,778 and St. James Health and Wellness Inc., in McClellanville will receive $595,436.

OrganizationCityAmount
AFFINITY HEALTH CENTERROCK HILL$574,283
BEAUFORT-JASPER-HAMPTON COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH SERVICES, INCORPORATEDOKATIE$696,130
CARE NET OF LANCASTERLANCASTER$544,726
CARE SOUTH CAROLINA INCHARTSVILLE$924,941
CAROLINA HEALTH CENTERS, INC.GREENWOOD$800,542
COMMUNITY MEDICINE FOUNDATION, INC.ROCK HILL$612,046
EAU CLAIRE COOPERATIVE HEALTH CENTERCOLUMBIA$1,176,588
FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS, INC.ORANGEBURG$720,143
FETTER HEALTH CARE NETWORK, INC.CHARLESTON$706,778
FOOTHILLS COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE, INC.CLEMSON$533,088
GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INCCOLUMBIA$613,608
HEALTH CARE PARTNERS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, INC.CONWAY$624,322
HOPEHEALTH, INC.FLORENCE$1,048,746
LITTLE RIVER MEDICAL CENTER, INC.LITTLE RIVER$892,601
LOW COUNTRY HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, INC.FAIRFAX$712,080
NEW HORIZON FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES, INCGREENVILLE$809,067
REGENESIS HEALTH CARE, INCSPARTANBURG$666,100
ROSA CLARK MEDICAL CLINIC INCSENECA$532,351
RURAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.AIKEN$681,500
ST. JAMES HEALTH AND WELLNESS INC.MCCLELLANVILLE$595,436
TANDEM HEALTH SCSUMTER$692,709
Total $15,157,785

