SC company printing special t-shirts to support nurses, hospitals during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/NBC News) – A business in South Carolina is selling “South Carolina Strong” t-shirts and will donate a portion of the sales to help front-line healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Koss Creative is selling the shirts for $10 each, and two dollars from each shirt sold will be donated.

Owner Rusty Koss says donations will be made to the South Carolina Hospital Association and says he’s trying to connect with the South Carolina Nurses Association.

The company has come up with shirts to help during past disasters, and they say the coronavirus pandemic is no different.

“In times of need, we’ve always kind of come up with ideas to help the state out,” Koss said. “Whether it was Hurricane Florence, 9/11, the Columbia floods, we’ve always tried to pull something together for the community, and this was the same thing. Not just a design to help bring the community together, but then what can we do to help support the people who are out there really helping us right now, and that was the nurses, the front-line workers and the hospitals.”

He went on to say, “That was the whole idea behind the design bring everybody together, keep our guys working and then also provide some support to the health care workers. We have had to make some cuts to our staff. You can look at it this way, a portion of it keeps our guys working and a portion of it goes out and helps people out. So, I think as any business owner right now would tell you, the whole goal is just to kind of keep going and making it through. It’s not really to make a buck right now. It’s to keep your people working and just keep pride in jobs.”

The shirts are available in heather navy to represent the state flag and in garnet and orange to represent the state’s major universities, the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.