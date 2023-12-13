COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials confirmed Tuesday the season’s first pediatric flu-related death in South Carolina.

The child was from the Upstate area and died from complications due to influenza, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

“We’ve seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in both flu cases and hospitalizations. It’s critical that South Carolinians act now to get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

Dr. Bell went on to say, “With many of us planning and attending indoor gatherings in the coming weeks, among the best gifts we can give our loved ones is to help protect them from the flu and other viruses by getting vaccinated and practicing healthy habits.”

Low or no-cost flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find the nearest location.