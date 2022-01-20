SC Democrat moves final US House map debate to Senate floor

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo, people look over the current South Carolina Senate districts at a public meeting by a Senate subcommittee on redistricting, in Sumter, S.C. South Carolina Republican legislative leaders want to toss a judge from a lawsuit over redistricting plans, arguing in papers filed Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 that the jurist can’t fairly consider the case in part because of prior legal work on such cases. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democratic South Carolina senator says he’ll wait to debate his radically different map for U.S. House districts before the full Senate.

The decision Wednesday by Sen. Dick Hapootlian allowed the Senate Judiciary Committee to pass a map tweaked a little more than the version already passed by the House.

The map would likely keep South Carolina sending six Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. House.

Harpootlian’s map would create two districts where majorities picked Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in 2020, and a third in which Trump won by less than six percentage points.