SC Dems call on South Carolinians to voice their concerns with the S.1 Fetal Heartbeat Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bill outlawing most abortions in South Carolina passed the Senate last week and will be on the agenda during a SC House of Representatives Constitutional Laws Subcommittee meeting on Wednesday.

But those who oppose the bill are calling on fellow South Carolinians to share their concerns during this week’s meeting.

The South Carolina Democratic Party outlines three options for testifying against the bill which includes in person, written or virtual.

Those who wish to testify in person can go to Room 112 of the Blatt Building at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3rd at 2:30 p.m. You are asked to add your name to the sign-up sheet when you arrive.

They say people who want to send written comments opposing Bill S.1 can send and email to HJudConstitutionalLaws@schouse.gov. Add “Virtual Testimony for S.1” in the subject line.

Finally, anyone who wants to testify virtually should email HJudConstitutionalLaws@schouse.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2nd with the subject line: “Virtual Testimony for S.1”

The Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network is also sharing a resource for those who want to testify on their website – the information can be found by clicking here.