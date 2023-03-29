COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Two South Carolina lawmakers have introduced bills opposing what they call “outdated abortion criminalization codes,” including a proposed bill that could subject a woman who gets an abortion to the death penalty.

S.683 and H.4178, introduced by Senator Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg) and Representative Heather Bauer (D-Richland), would remove Section 44-41-80b of state code, which makes self-managing abortions a crime.

South Carolina is one of only two states that criminalizes self-managing an abortion.

The bill also opposes H.3549, the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023, which would give an unborn child at any stage of development the same rights as a person. If passed, the bill would classify abortion as a homicide and subject women who get abortions to consequences up to and including the death penalty.

“People need healthcare, not handcuffs,” Bauer said. “My colleagues and I may have a range of opinions about abortion, but we can all agree that we don’t want people to be put in jail for having abortions.”

Bauer also pointed out that “most people who have abortions have already given birth to at least one child, so threatening them with an arrest, jail time, and a criminal record doesn’t just hurt them, it hurts their family and the community.”

Currently, abortions in South Carolina are prohibited after 20 weeks. Legislation reducing that to six weeks was permanently enjoined by the South Carolina Supreme Court.