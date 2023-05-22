NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democrats across South Carolina are reacting to U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s announcement Monday that he will seek the Republican nomination for president.

Sen. Scott made his decision official before a crowded room at Charleston Southern University where he told dozens of friends, family, and longtime supporters that he was the candidate who could defeat Democrats in the 2024 race for the White House.

But Christale Spain, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said it’s more of the same.

Spain said between the two candidates from South Carolina who are running for president – U.S. Senator Tim Scott and former Governor Nikki Haley – she does not see a difference in their platforms.

She said that Scott is “just as MAGA as the rest of the 2024 field.”

“There was no difference between what his goals are and what Trump’s goals are- they are all just really courting the MAGA base,” said Spain. “They are racing to the extremes and it’s just more of the same — I’m not fooled by it at all.”

If Scott is elected, it would leave a seat open in the U.S. Senate for South Carolina.

“We could get a great Democrat in that senate seat. It would be amazing to have a voice for the people, someone who is going to be a leader and go to Washington and put the interest of South Carolinians first,” she said.

Spain said the SC Democrats will be supporting President Joe Biden in his re-election bid.

“We have a very successful president in the White House, and South Carolina Democrats are excited about supporting him and about spreading the message of his accomplishments and engaging voters across our 46 counties to make sure they know that President Biden has been working for them,” she said.