SC Department of Agriculture asks USDA to adjust hemp rule to help SC farmers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is asking for changes that could help state hemp farmers.

South Carolina’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Hugh Weathers, is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to revise its national regulatory framework for hemp to better set up South Carolina’s Hemp Farming Program for success.

According to a press release from SCDA on Tuesday, the USDA released its interim final rule on hemp on Oct. 31, 2019, and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture is in the process of writing a state plan that complies with the federal rule.

The SC Dept. of Agriculture, though, has several concerns regarding testing requirements in the federal rule, and has formally submitted comments to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue asking that they be reconsidered.

The federal rule mandates that all hemp fields be sampled by SCDA-designated staff and tested by a DEA-registered laboratory within 15 days prior to harvest. The SCDA believes that window is too narrow.

Farmers are at the mercy of weather conditions, while laboratories are likely to experience back-ups during harvest season, and SCDA has not been given any funding to administer this testing.

“We believe that several provisions in the interim final rule lack the flexibility necessary for our farmers to be profitable and for SCDA to be able to implement a successful hemp program,” said Weathers.

South Carolina launched its hemp program in 2018 and has grown each year with 114 farmers and 43 hemp processors permitted in 2019.