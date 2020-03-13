SC Department of Corrections taking preventative measures against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Corrections (SCDC) is implementing temporary restrictions for the next 30 days in an effort to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to SCDC, all visitations are suspended statewide.

In response to the possibility of community spread in Kershaw County, volunteers from Kershaw County will not be allowed entrance into any institution. Additionally, SCDC crews “will not go out from Wateree Farm Correctional Institution, which is located in both Kershaw and Sumter counties.”

SCDC says that they are taking these steps to ensure the health and safety of staff, inmates, volunteers, and visitors.

To soften the moratorium on visitations, SCDC is working with their telephone provider “to make sure those who are incarcerated can have access to calls with their family and loved ones during this time.”

They will be following the situation as it develops and re-evaluating the measures accordingly.