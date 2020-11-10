SC Department of Education introduces digital integrated-learning solution

FILE – In this March 19, 2020 file photo, Rachel Keenan takes a live class online at her home in San Francisco. When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for governments and educators are the questions of how — or even whether — teachers should try to make up for lost learning. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) on Tuesday announced a new digital integrated-learning platform, which they hope will improve virtual learning and teaching.

The $15.3 million purchase includes “four Learning Management Systems, a Learning Object Repository, and a suite of standards-based digital learning resources from Discovery Education.”

The Learning Management System is the ‘hub’ where content will be aggregated and students and teachers can communicate. Districts can choose from four options: Canvas, Schoology, Blackboard, and Google Classroom.

The Learning Repository is a “digital library of educational content…stocked with the best educational video resources available today.” The Repository also has “tens of thousands of free web resource links which have been curated to save teachers and students time.”

State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, explained that “the purchase of these three platforms and the seamless ability for every South Carolina teacher to access them and incorporate high quality content into their classroom instruction can be a game changer for our state.”

She continued, saying that “this digital platform will help level the K-12 playing field this school year and beyond.”

The purchase was funded through money received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.