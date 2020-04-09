SC Department of Education launches online remote learning portal

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) launched this week a website offering digital teaching and learning resources for teachers, parents and students during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

SCDE says SCRemoteLearning.comoffers support for remote learners that can be used by teachers across all grade levels.

Teachers can find remote instruction information, website resources and learning resources broken down for elementary, middle and high school students.

Parents and students will find materials to use as instructional resources.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says, “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”