SC Department of Education released 2019 school report cards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education on Tuesday released school report cards for 2019.

The report cards show school, district and state performance during the 2018-2019 school year and are the second iterations of report cards that meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Schools receive descriptive overall ratings of Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, and Unsatisfactory, based on a 100-point scale.

It also shows ratings on seven out of the ten key report card indicators, which contain information about schools and districts on how well students performed on state and national assessments, student growth, graduation rates, English language proficiency, student engagement, safety, classroom learning environments and more.

According to the report, 77% of school ratings either remained the same or improved.

Compared to 2018 ratings, 37% of schools rose by at least one overall rating, 40% of schools held on to the same rating, and 17% of schools dropped by at least one overall rating.

“I hope that parents and communities will use report cards as a tool to engage in important conversations about the previous year’s successes and challenges that schools across our state face every day,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We are continually working to ensure that our accountability system accurately reflects the hard work being done by educators to meet the needs of all students.”

You can view the school report cards by clicking SCReportCards.com.