SC Department of Employment and Workforce introduces online resource for unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) has complied common questions related to benefits and COVID-19.

The information is available in the “Employment and Workforce COVID-19 Resource Hub” on the DEW website.

The press release also addressed some commonly asked questions:

  1. Sick leave/Paid time off vs unemployment
    1. Sick leave/PTO if: employment is impacted by COVID-19 due to illness, a school or daycare closing, caring for a family member with a COVID-19 related illness.
    1. Unemployment if: employment is impacted due to business closing, layoff or reduction in hours related to COVID-19.
  2. How do I apply for benefits?
    1. File a claim for state unemployment on the DEW website by clicking “MyBenefits Login” at the top right corner of the page
  3. How do I request payments for a week?
    1. You must meet ongoing eligibility requirements
    1. You must certify each week of unemployment as a direct result of COVID-19 on the DEW website

