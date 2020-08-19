SC Department of Veterans’ Affairs to host virtual town hall meeting Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) is inviting Veterans and their family members to ask questions regarding benefits during a Facebook LIVE Forum.

The virtual meeting will also discuss the updates on VA medical center operations.

You can email your suggested questions ahead of the event to communications@scdva.sc.gov or ask live during the event. Be sure to include your name, phone number, the county in which you reside and the issue you would like to ask a question about.

Staff from SCDVA, VA Medical Centers around the state, and Columbia VA Regional Office will be taking part in this event and be available to answer all of your questions.

The forum will be Wednesday, August 19th, at 1:00 p.m. on the SCDVA page.