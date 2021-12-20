SC Dept. of Agriculture opening hemp farming permit applications Jan. 1

A picture taken on June 5, 2019 shows a female cannabis plant in a grow room at the “Hemp Embassy” store in Milan, one of the first shops in Italy dedicated to cannabis. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Those that wish to farm hemp in South Carolina next year can apply to do so beginning January 1, 2022, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) announced on Monday.

According to SCDA, interested growers must apply online between January 1 and February 28, 2022, to grow hemp. Permits do not carry over as they expire each year, so current hemp farming permit holders must reapply to continue growing hemp.

In addition, permit application fees will be cut in half, now costing $100, effective January 1.

Permit holders must also have their hemp tested for appropriate THC levels by SCDA’s Residue Laboratory.

To apply for a hemp farming permit, farmers must complete a background check and provide a Farm Service Agency (FSA) number. The application is only open to South Carolina residents.

Visit agriculture.sc.gov/hemp for more information.