COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections is looking into installing an automated system used to make sure inmates are not released too early or held too long due to clerk error.

South Carolina Corrections Director, Bryan Stirling said his department is looking into the equipment and said the best solution is an $11 million computer system.

It would connect the sentencing documents generated by courts directly to the inmate management system in our prisons.