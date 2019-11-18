SC Dept. of Corrections requesting $100M in funds for security upgrades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Department of Corrections has submitted a request for $100 million to upgrade security at prisons in South Carolina.

According to The State newspaper, the Dept. of Corrections said that money will be used to replace broken or easily picked locks and buy safety vests and equipment for officers.

It would also be used to buy new equipment to detect cell phones and other electronics.

This is all part of the agency’s annual budget request which adds up to more than $315 million.

Corrections officials also want $26 million in pay raises. It would be used to alleviate chronic under-staffing at our state’s prisons.

The agency also wants more than four and a half million dollars to add 43 new positions to the gang enforcement security team and $12 million more every year to help pay over-time for officers at medium and maximum-security prisons.

The Dept. of Corrections said they also want to add about 160 more medical staff positions – they would work on medical, addiction recovery and mental health cases.