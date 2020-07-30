SC Dept. of Corrections suspends visitation until Aug. 31 due to COVID-19 concerns

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that visitation is suspended through Aug. 31 because of COVID-19.

The department also is not accepting new inmates until further notice. Parole hearings will continue virtually.

The S.C. Department of Corrections is extending visitation, volunteer, work-release and labor crew suspensions until August 31. No visitors or volunteers will be allowed to enter institutions, and labor and work crews will not go out into the community, according to an SCDC news release.

Visitation has been suspended since March 12 because of the potential impact of COVID-19 on inmates and staff.

SCDC continues to give all offenders two free 5-minute telephone calls each week.

The department’s tablet program also is continuing, with inmates at several institutions

receiving their tablets this month.



Reception and Evaluation update:

SCDC will not be accepting new male inmates until further notice. Director Bryan Stirling has notified county detention facilities and leadership that the coronavirus outbreak at the temporary Reception and Evaluation Center at Lieber continues.

Reception and evaluation functions were shifted from Kirkland Correctional Institution to Lieber in May after inmates at Kirkland tested positive for the coronavirus.

New female inmates will still be accepted at Camille Graham Correctional Institution.



Parole hearings:

Parole hearings are continuing to be held by videoconference in coordination with the S.C.

Department of Probation, Parole and Parole Services.

Inmates will participate in their hearings from the institution where they are housed. If an inmate is positive for the coronavirus, his hearing will be rescheduled for safety reasons.