SC Dept. of Ed: Teachers, support staff and daycare workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1b

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Teachers, support staff and daycare workers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

Phase 1b will begin once 70% of the South Carolinians identified in Phase 1a, which includes residents and staff of long-term care facilities and healthcare personnel “critical to the mission of preventing death,” have been vaccinated.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, school nurses as critical public health care workers are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the current Phase 1a.

They say hospitals across the state, including the Medical University of South Carolina, have already begun outreach, scheduling appointments, and vaccinate for school nurses in South Carolina.

“DHEC estimates that Phase 1B will begin in February,” said State Superintended of Education, Molly Spearman, in a tweet on January 1st. “It is largely contingent on the number of vaccines we receive over the next few weeks from the federal government.”

Spearman, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, said “vaccinations for educators and other essential workers are being expedited.”

Phase 1b includes:

Persons aged 75 years and older (with or without underlying health conditions)

Frontline essential workers (sectors included by ACIP include firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector—teachers, support staff, and daycare workers)

Read more of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination