SC Dept. of Education approves 36 additional school reopening plans on Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved 36 additional school reopening plans on Friday.
Each school district in the state was asked to submit their reopening plans to the South Carolina Department of Education by Friday, July 17th.
Spearman first approved six plans on Monday, which included the Berkeley County School District, and another 25 plans on Thursday including the Williamsburg County School District.
Included in Friday’s list of approved plans were the two residential Governor’s Schools who will both return with hybrid face to face and virtual options.
The thirty six school districts whose reopening plans were approved on Friday are:
- Anderson School District One
- Anderson School District Two
- Anderson School District Three
- Anderson School District 4
- Bamberg School District One
- Bamberg School District 2
- Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)
- Barnwell School District 45
- Charleston County School District
- Cherokee County School District
- Chesterfield County School District
- Clarendon School District One
- Clarendon County School District Three
- Dillon School District Three
- Dillon School District Four
- Dorchester School District Two
- Dorchester School District Four
- Florence Public School District One
- Florence County School District Four
- Florence County School District Five
- Georgetown County School District
- Hampton County School District 2
- Jasper County School District
- Laurens County School District 55
- Lee County School District
- Marion County School District (Marion 10)
- Marlboro County School District
- McCormick County School District
- Richland County School District One
- Spartanburg School District One
- Spartanburg School District Three
- Spartanburg School District Four
- Spartanburg School District Five
- Spartanburg School District Six
- Spartanburg School District 7
- Union County Schools
“As we prepare to welcome students and teachers back to South Carolina classrooms for face to face instruction, it is imperative that we implement measures that are proven to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Requiring the use of face masks for everyone in our school buildings in combination with other mitigation tactics will help ensure that we have safe learning environments even when optimal social distancing is not feasible.”
The South Carolina Department of Education working on reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted to the agency. They hope to have them approved by next week.