SC Dept. of Education approves 36 additional school reopening plans on Friday

South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman addresses the initial gathering of accelerateSC, a group tasked with advising Gov. Henry McMaster on safely scaling the state’s economy back up amid the new coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved 36 additional school reopening plans on Friday.

Each school district in the state was asked to submit their reopening plans to the South Carolina Department of Education by Friday, July 17th.

Spearman first approved six plans on Monday, which included the Berkeley County School District, and another 25 plans on Thursday including the Williamsburg County School District.

Included in Friday’s list of approved plans were the two residential Governor’s Schools who will both return with hybrid face to face and virtual options.

The thirty six school districts whose reopening plans were approved on Friday are:

Anderson School District One

Anderson School District Two

Anderson School District Three

Anderson School District 4

Bamberg School District One

Bamberg School District 2

Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)

Barnwell School District 45

Charleston County School District

Cherokee County School District

Chesterfield County School District

Clarendon School District One

Clarendon County School District Three

Dillon School District Three

Dillon School District Four

Dorchester School District Two

Dorchester School District Four

Florence Public School District One

Florence County School District Four

Florence County School District Five

Georgetown County School District

Hampton County School District 2

Jasper County School District

Laurens County School District 55

Lee County School District

Marion County School District (Marion 10)

Marlboro County School District

McCormick County School District

Richland County School District One

Spartanburg School District One

Spartanburg School District Three

Spartanburg School District Four

Spartanburg School District Five

Spartanburg School District Six

Spartanburg School District 7

Union County Schools

“As we prepare to welcome students and teachers back to South Carolina classrooms for face to face instruction, it is imperative that we implement measures that are proven to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Requiring the use of face masks for everyone in our school buildings in combination with other mitigation tactics will help ensure that we have safe learning environments even when optimal social distancing is not feasible.”

The South Carolina Department of Education working on reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted to the agency. They hope to have them approved by next week.