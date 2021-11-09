SC Dept. of Education inviting public to review textbooks, instructional materials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) will have public meetings to review proposed textbooks and instructional materials for use in South Carolina’s public schools.
The materials will be set on display at fifteen locations and online from November 9 to December 9 along with instructions for comment submissions at each location.
“South Carolina students, families, educators, and communities are invited and strongly encouraged to review and provide feedback on the materials proposed for use in classrooms across our state,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “It is imperative that South Carolinians make their voices heard in this important process.”
The proposed instructional materials are based on South Carolina College and Career Ready Standards and Career and Technical Education (CTE) course standards were chosen in line with State Board of Education (SBE) Regulation 43-70.
After gathering public input, all instructional material and textbooks will be submitted to the SBE on December 14 for consideration.
The SCDE will also post public links to digitally access the instructional materials beginning November 9.
Subjects include, but are not limited to, Anatomy and Physiology, Astronomy, Earth Science, Economics and Personal Finance, Human Geography, Marine Science, Psychology, South Carolina History, and Sociology.
The following colleges and universities will have a public review:
- Bob Jones University, Mack Library, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., in Greenville
- Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Wingo Hall 201 in North Charleston
- Clemson University, Education Media Center, 212 Tillman Hall in Clemson
- Coastal Carolina University, 100 Tom Trout Drive in Conway
- Coker University, University Library, 300 E. College Avenue in Hartsville
- Columbia College, Edens Library, 1301 Columbia College Drive in Columbia
- Columbia Internation University, 7435 Monticello Road in Columbia
- Converse University, Nickel Library, 580 E. Main Street in Spartanburg
- Furman University, James B. Duke Library, Ground Floor, Technical Services-Cataloging, 3300 Poinsett Highway in Greenville
- Lander University, Jackson Library, 320 Stanley Ave. in Greenwood
- Limestone University, 1115 College Drive in Gaffney
- Newberry College, 1121 Speer Street in Newberry
- University of South Carolina Beaufort, Bluffton Campus Library, 8 East Campus Drive in Bluffton
- University of South Carolina Aiken, 471 University Parkway in Aiken
- Winthrop University, 611 Myrtle Drive, Withers Room in Rock Hill