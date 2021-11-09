SC Dept. of Education inviting public to review textbooks, instructional materials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) will have public meetings to review proposed textbooks and instructional materials for use in South Carolina’s public schools.

The materials will be set on display at fifteen locations and online from November 9 to December 9 along with instructions for comment submissions at each location.

“South Carolina students, families, educators, and communities are invited and strongly encouraged to review and provide feedback on the materials proposed for use in classrooms across our state,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “It is imperative that South Carolinians make their voices heard in this important process.”

The proposed instructional materials are based on South Carolina College and Career Ready Standards and Career and Technical Education (CTE) course standards were chosen in line with State Board of Education (SBE) Regulation 43-70.

After gathering public input, all instructional material and textbooks will be submitted to the SBE on December 14 for consideration.

The SCDE will also post public links to digitally access the instructional materials beginning November 9.

Subjects include, but are not limited to, Anatomy and Physiology, Astronomy, Earth Science, Economics and Personal Finance, Human Geography, Marine Science, Psychology, South Carolina History, and Sociology.

The following colleges and universities will have a public review: