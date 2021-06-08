SC Dept. of Education providing $39M in emergency assistance to non-public schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education on Tuesday announced plans to allocate $38,702,511 in emergency funds to non-public schools to cover “COVID-19 reimbursements and future expenditures.”
The money will come from the 2.75 billion allocated to the nationwide Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) program, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.
Funds from the program are distributed to states “based on each state’s relative number of children aged 5 through 17 at or below 185% of poverty who are enrolled in non-public schools in the state.”
111 non-public schools in South Carolina will receive assistance. To be eligible, a school must:
- Be a non-profit school
- Be accredited, licensed, or otherwise approved to operate in accordance with State law
- Have existed and operated prior to March 13, 2020
- Have not and will not apply for and receive a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) (15 U.S.C. 636(a)(37)) that is made on or after December 27, 2020.
The funds can be used for the following, according to the South Carolina Department of Education:
- Supplies to sanitize, disinfect, and clean school facilities
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Improving ventilation systems, including windows or portable air purification systems
- Training and professional development for staff on sanitization, the use of PPE, and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases
- Physical barriers to facilitate social distancing
- Other materials, supplies or equipment recommended by the CDC for reopening and operation of school facilities to effectively maintain health and safety
- Expanding capacity to administer coronavirus testing to effectively monitor and suppress the virus
- Educational technology
- Redeveloping instructional plans for remote or hybrid learning or to address learning loss
- Leasing sites or spaces to ensure social distancing
- Reasonable transportation costs
- Initiating and maintaining education and support services or assistance for remote or hybrid learning or to address learning loss
