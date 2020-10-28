SC Dept. of Education providing students personal academic coaches

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDOE) on Wednesday rolled out a new program designed to assist parents and students struggling to adapt to COVID-19 learning.

The ENGAGE SC program provides K-12 students “who have fully or partially disengaged from their education due to the COVID-19 pandemic” personal academic coaches.

The coaches help students stay engaged through planning, monitoring, and support. They can also answer questions about technology and curriculum.

As COIVD-19 challenges have changed the learning landscape, State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, said that many students have understandably struggled with the transition.

She said that the program “is designed to support these learners and help ensure they stay on track for graduation and beyond.”

The program is free, and is in partnership with the Graduation Alliance. Students interested in participating can sign up at this link.