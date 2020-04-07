SC Dept. of Justice to make $850M available to help public safety agencies during COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, Jr., announced on Tuesday that the Department of Justice would be making $850 million available to help public safety agencies’ response to the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the news release, the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which was authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for the critical funds.

“In light of this pandemic, these are especially dangerous times for our law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney McCoy said. “This funding program will allow our state and local partners access to critical funds as they continue the mission of protecting the people of South Carolina.”

According to the release, the solicitation, which is posted by the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs, will remain open for at least 60 days and may be extended as necessary.

“OJP will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received. Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs, and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. Grant funds may be applied retroactively to January 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules,” according to the release.

According to the release, agencies that were eligible for the 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for this emergency funding.

A list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations can be found at https://bja.ojp.gov/program/fy20-cesf-allocations.

For more information about the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, click here.

For more information about the Office of Justice Programs, click here.