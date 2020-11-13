SC Dept. of Mental Health offers online screening resource to all community residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The state has launched a new online screening aimed at connecting people with community resources for mental health needs.

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is the first in the country to open the resource to all residents.

After answering some screening questions, a staff member will reach out to you to help guide you toward the right resources for you, most of which are free.

“The majority of those dying by suicide have not touched the mental health care system … we have to be able to find and reach people who are not already in existing treatment,” said Jennifer Butler, with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health’s Office of Suicide Prevention.

Butler said if you are concerned about your child, you should answer the screening questions together so that you can get them the help they need.