SC Dept. of Mental Health says more people are reaching out during the coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Mental health agencies and organizations say more people are reaching out for help across South Carolina.

They say it’s a result of the global coronavirus pandemic and the negative impact on our lives.

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is using telepsychiatry to help. Staff members also have tablets to continue helping those who feel overwhelmed.

“The Department of Mental Health will continue to look at creative ways to reach out to all South Carolinians, whether you’re a current patient of the Department of Mental Health or you’re someone who is finding yourself in a place perhaps you’ve never felt before,” said Jennifer Butler. “If you haven’t felt this level of anxiety or isolation before, please reach out.”

The department is also working to launch an additional hotline to help. It would focus on people dealing with stress and anxiety.

If you need to reach out, please visit https://scdmh.net/ or call 803-898-8581.

Additional helpful resources:

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 | www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 | suicidepreventionlifeline.org