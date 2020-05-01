SC Dept. of Natural Resources to reopen all manned shooting ranges next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday it will be reopening some shooting ranges next week.

The reopening will be for all manned SCDNR-managed shooting ranges which includes:

Twin Ponds Range in Charleston County

Wateree Rifle & Pistol Range in Richland County

James O. Thomason Range in Spartanburg County

Pickens Range in Pickens County

The ranges will open on Tuesday, May 5th and will be in operation from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

SCDNR said the Palachucola, Webb and Belfast ranges will remain closed until further notice. The Wateree Shotgun Range in Richland County is closed due to construction.

To ensure proper social distancing, SCDNR staff will be implementing these additional measures: