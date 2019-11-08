SC Dept. of Revenue issuing 400,000 rebate checks to more than 1.2 million taxpayers this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced on Friday it was issuing 400,000 rebate checks this week.

More than 1.2 million qualifying taxpayers will receive $50 rebate checks over the next month.

It comes six months after state lawmakers approved $50 tax rebates for eligible taxpayers and less than one month after the October 15 Individual Income Tax extension deadline.

“This is great news for South Carolina’s taxpayers,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Any time the government funds essential programs and agencies and has money left over, we should strive to send it back to the people who earned it. I’m proud of the Department of Revenue’s work towards getting these checks to South Carolinians as quickly and as efficiently as they’ve been able to.”

Rebates are being issued in zip code order, and most eligible taxpayers will receive their check by December 2. Married couples who filed a joint 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return will receive one $50 rebate check, according to Gov. McMaster’s office.

“We’re on time and on target. We want to ensure checks are in taxpayers’ hands in time for the holidays,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “We are well on our way to meeting the December 2 deadline set by lawmakers.”

To qualify for the rebate, you must have:

Filed your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return by October 15, 2019.

A 2018 South Carolina tax liability of at least $50 after credits.

How to identify the rebate check:

Rebates are mailed in a standard envelope with the SCDOR listed in the return address.

The memo line on each check reads “SC TAX REBATE.”

A box in the middle of each check provides information about what the rebate is.

The check will be for exactly $50.00.

All rebate checks will be mailed to eligible taxpayers to the address the SCDOR has on file, which is likely the address on your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return.