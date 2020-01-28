SC Dept. of Revenue: Step up your online security this tax season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tax season is underway, and the South Carolina Department of Revenue is asking taxpayers to step up their security in wake of data breaches and other online criminal activity.

Tuesday, January 28th marks Data Privacy Day, an annual international effort aimed at creating awareness about the importance of respecting online privacy, safeguarding data, and enabling trust.

Online threats can range from cyber thieves, aggressive merchants, and snooping apps.

You can protect yourself by:

Managing privacy settings on the various online platforms you use. StaySafeOnline.org has instructions and links to the privacy settings of dozens of devices and apps.

Treating your data like money. Remember cyber thieves want to steal it, so you have to take precautions to protect it. Your finances, reputation, and personal safety are all impacted by the steps you take to protect your data.

Thinking about what you share before posting any personal information on social media. Oversharing helps cybercriminals learn more about you, so don’t give them ammunition to steal your identity or cause any other damage. Plus, what you post online stays online forever – which means a picture or thoughtless comment could come back to haunt you.

Updating your security software and operating systems on your devices to protect against malware, viruses, and other online threats.

Strengthening your login by using multi-factor authentication on all your devices. Multi-factor authentication requires you to enter multiple credentials when logging in, making it a more secure choice than relying on a single password that could be hacked or stolen.