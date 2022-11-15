COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services is warning about a phishing scam that could be impacting SNAP recipients.

A spokesperson for the department said Tuesday the scam involves texts that claim EBT benefit cards are being locked.

The SC Dept. of Social Services said it will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a 1-888- number and provide their EBT card number to unlock benefits.

The department said SNAP recipients who receive text messages claiming their EBT card is locked, should not respond. “DSS reminds SNAP recipients to stay vigilant against unauthorized purchases using their EBT card,” a department spokesman said.

Here are some additional steps you can take to protect yourself from potential fraud:

• Do not give your EBT card to non-authorized household members.

• Do not provide your EBT card number or PIN number to anyone outside your SNAP household,

as this would give an individual access to your benefits.

• Your EBT card cannot be accessed without a PIN; Change your PIN often. You can do that today

by calling the number on the back of your EBT card. You can also change your PIN online

at https://www.connectebt.com/scebtclient/index.jsp.

• Routinely check the balance of your EBT card to ensure that there have been no unauthorized

purchases. If you wish to check your balance online, make sure you are using Connect EBT

which is supported by South Carolina’s EBT vendor, Conduent. You can register and create a

client portal account on connectebt.com, or download the ConnectEBT mobile app on your

iPhone or Android phone.

You can report suspicious activity or SNAp fraud by calling the USDA Officer of the Inspector General at 1-800-424-9121.