SC deputy disciplined after K9 bit suspect

A South Carolina deputy is back on duty after being disciplined for “excessive use of force” after his K9 bit a suspect.

His body camera video shows the incident that happened on April 28th around 2:40pm when Deputies, a K9 officer and handler, Deputy Kenneth Sandefur responded to an area in Greenville county.

Authorities were looking for 47-year-old Kevin Leroy Scott White, wanted out of Florida.

As deputies arrived, they saw White ride up on a moped in the yard, then run into a nearby wooded area. The deputies and K9 started tracking White and eventually located him hiding inside of a dishwasher unit underneath a porch at a nearby mobile home park.

The Sheriff’s office K9 bit White while he was inside the dishwasher and stayed latched onto White’s head as deputies were arresting him. White can be heard on sSndefur’s body camera video, screaming throughout the arrest.

White was taken to the hospital and later admitted. Within a day, he was released and taken to the Greenville county detention center.

The office of professional standards disciplined Deputy Sandefur for “excessive use of force” and violation of rules and regulations. He was removed from the K9 division and suspended for 40 hours.

White is charged with failure to stop for a blue lights, driving under suspension, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession with intent to distribute meth and resisting arrest.