SC DEW: 725,228 unemployment claims received since mid-March, more than 5K received last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s initial unemployment insurance claims saw a decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending August 22nd totaled 5,524 which was a decrease of 1,731 compared to the previous week’s count of 7,255.

This data means 5,524 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week. 725,228 claims have been received since mid-March.

“We are happy to report the sharp decrease in initial claims filed last week. The 5,524 initial claims filed is the lowest since the pandemic began in the middle of March. But as mentioned in last week’s initial claims release, there is more value in focusing on the larger data picture over a month’s time than there is in the week-to-week micro changes that are a normal part of the initial claims trend. This data fluctuates even in non-pandemic times. So, while we are pleased to see the numbers trend back down this week, it’s the month-over-month data that is more meaningful and impactful,” said SC Department of Employment and Workforce’s executive director Dan Ellzey.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $3.87 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 347 claims

Berkeley County: 260 claims

Dorchester County: 160 claims

Colleton County: 47 claims

Georgetown County: 68 claims

Williamsburg County: 40 claims