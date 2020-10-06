SC DEW reminds job seekers to beware of unemployment scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you searching for a new job? There’s a new warning for job seekers to be aware of scammers.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the Lost Wages Assistance Program has opened the doors for new types of fraud.

Leaders have worked for months to add security measures. “Be patient with us,” said Brian Urban, SCDEW Deputy Assistant Executive Director. “We are working with anyone who us unemployed and needs funds through the LWA fund.”

Since rolling out the LWA program nearly two weeks ago, 134,000 claimants have received payment. That adds up to $215 million.