SC DEW reports uptick in weekly unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s initial unemployment insurance claims saw an increase in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending September 5th totaled 5,113 which was an increase of 94 claims compared to the previous week’s count of 5,019.

This data means 5,113 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week. 735,360 claims have been received since mid-March.

“Initial claims remain steady in the latest reported claim week. As we have previously mentioned, minor upticks should not be alarming as this is normal in data reporting,” said executive director, Dan Ellzey.

“We are focusing our efforts on finalizing changes to the claimant system to accommodate Lost Wages Assistance (LWA). Once implemented, claimants will be required to complete a separate one-time certification for claim weeks ending August 1, August 8 and August 15. LWA will provide an additional $300 for claimants eligible to receive at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits. Information about eligibility and requirements will be updated on our COVID Federal Programs page and COVID FAQ page on our website. We will also provide updates directly to claimants through the portal, on social media and through media partners statewide,” concludes Ellzey.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $3.96 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 331 claims

Berkeley County: 229 claims

Dorchester County: 123 claims

Colleton County: 33 claims

Georgetown County: 51 claims

Williamsburg County: 43 claims