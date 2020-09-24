SC DEW says feature on website suspended due to reported issues with security questions

by: WSPA Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce officials confirmed that a feature on their website has been suspended due to reported issues.

“Some claimants experienced unusual responses when engaging with security questions,” Heather Biance, media relations specialist, said. “Our team is working diligently with our identity proofing vendor, Lexis Nexis, but in the meantime we have suspended that feature until we come to a resolution.

Biance said the DEW is providing information to claimants, as they continue to try to protect them from fraud.

The DEW said they are “still on schedule to introduce the LWA certification by the end of the week.”

Biance said claimants are still able to access their accounts and weekly certification link.

