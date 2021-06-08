SC DEW, Technical College System announce workforce retraining initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday announced a joint-effort by the SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) and the SC Technical College System to increase workforce training.

The program will give unemployed South Carolina claimants “the option of exploring short-term retraining programs offered at their local technical college in lieu of conducting a weekly job search.”

While enrolled in the training programs, “the claimant continues to forgo the weekly job search requirement and receive benefits.”

Scholarships for the program will be available for 3,100 claimants.

DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said that the program “could lead to a certification or credential, which provides… easy access into new or higher paying jobs.”

SC Technical System President Tim Hardee said that the colleges “are uniquely positioned to quickly get people negatively impacted by the pandemic back on their feet — training them in these high-demand fields and building more stability for their lives.”

There are 11 programs, each lasting 16 weeks or less, that “lead to an industry-recognized credential or certificate, and have a high placement rate in critical workforce areas.”